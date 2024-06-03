Beijing: British intelligence recruits two Chinese government employees

The Chinese Ministry of State Security stated that the British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) recruited two employees of China's central government agencies to work for them without disclosing their names.



The ministry added that the case against the spies, a man and his wife, is under investigation.



For months, China and Britain have been exchanging accusations of espionage, activities each sees as a threat to its national security.



In January, China revealed a spying case in which it claimed that MI6 used a foreign resident in China to collect secrets and information.



In April, Britain accused two individuals of providing information to China that could harm the country, and last month, it accused three people in Britain of collaborating with Hong Kong's foreign intelligence service.



Reuters