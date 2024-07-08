News
Russian strikes on Ukraine 'particularly shocking:' UN chief
World News
2024-07-08 | 13:03
Russian strikes on Ukraine 'particularly shocking:' UN chief
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called deadly Russian strikes in Ukraine that Kyiv says killed 33 "particularly shocking," his spokesman said on Monday.
Missiles that "hit the National Children's Specialized Hospital in Kyiv, which is the largest pediatric facility in Ukraine, and another medical facility in Kyiv are particularly shocking," said Guterres' spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.
AFP
World News
UN
Antonio Guterres
Russia
Strikes
Ukraine
Kyiv
