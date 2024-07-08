Russian strikes on Ukraine 'particularly shocking:' UN chief

World News
2024-07-08 | 13:03

0min
Russian strikes on Ukraine 'particularly shocking:' UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called deadly Russian strikes in Ukraine that Kyiv says killed 33 "particularly shocking," his spokesman said on Monday.

Missiles that "hit the National Children's Specialized Hospital in Kyiv, which is the largest pediatric facility in Ukraine, and another medical facility in Kyiv are particularly shocking," said Guterres' spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.

AFP
 

World News

UN

Antonio Guterres

Russia

Strikes

Ukraine

Kyiv

