Border activity: US Ambassador tours Israel-Lebanon border and Gaza frontlines

News Bulletin Reports
09-12-2025 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Border activity: US Ambassador tours Israel-Lebanon border and Gaza frontlines
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Border activity: US Ambassador tours Israel-Lebanon border and Gaza frontlines

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Amid heightened Israeli threats and intensified overnight strikes in Lebanon, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz toured Israel's northern frontier on Tuesday, accompanied by Israel's Ambassador to the U.N., Danny Danon, and military officials. 

The visit extended from the Lebanese border to the Syrian frontier, before Waltz continued by helicopter to Gaza.

Along the Lebanese border, Waltz received briefings on Hezbollah's activities and the operation of U.N. peacekeepers in the area. According to officials familiar with the visit, he conveyed Washington's message that the United States does not want further escalation that could push the region into a broader conflict.

However, Israeli officials used the visit to outline their concerns, presenting assessments that they will not tolerate continued military build-up by Hezbollah along the border. They stressed that a large-scale military operation, beyond the targeted strikes underway, is still under consideration.

Israeli media reported that the latest strikes in South Lebanon and areas north of the Litani River, nearly 30 kilometers from the border, were launched to preempt an operation Hezbollah was allegedly planning under the cover of severe weather conditions. The Israeli army said the targets included a training camp for the Radwan Forces and other military sites.

Security and military officials also presented Israeli decision-makers with proposals for addressing the Lebanon front, including establishing a new border demarcation and creating what they called a "death zone" buffer area on the Lebanese side.

While the Lebanon front dominated Waltz's discussions, Israeli officials said the visit reflects deep American involvement in both the Israeli-Lebanese and Israeli-Gaza arenas. They described it as an opportunity to reinforce Israel's red lines regarding Hezbollah and to prepare for the next phase of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza plan.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Border

Activity

US

Ambassador

UN

Israel

Lebanon

Gaza

Frontlines

LBCI Next
Tensions flare across Lebanon: Multiple Lebanese regions mark Assad's fall anniversary
Digital transformation: US Ambassador highlights confidence in Lebanon as Oracle deal takes off
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-13

Lebanon and Syria fronts: Israel boosts air force and surveillance as border tensions deepen

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-19

Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-06

Heightened border alert in northern Israel as Lebanon diplomacy continues — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-14

Northern front on alert: Israel adjusts strategy along Lebanon border

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanese Army support conference: France presses Lebanon to accelerate security measures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

A surge in returns, a crisis unresolved: The uncertain path home for Syrians

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Tensions flare across Lebanon: Multiple Lebanese regions mark Assad's fall anniversary

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-08

Digital transformation: US Ambassador highlights confidence in Lebanon as Oracle deal takes off

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-25

Fadel Chaker’s first military court session postponed after minutes of testimony—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanese Army support conference: France presses Lebanon to accelerate security measures

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:05

Hamas official says no Gaza truce second phase while Israel 'continues violations'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-07

Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:13

Fuel prices drop for gasoline and diesel, rise sharply for gas in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

President Aoun arrives in Oman for two-day official visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Tensions flare across Lebanon: Multiple Lebanese regions mark Assad's fall anniversary

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanese Army support conference: France presses Lebanon to accelerate security measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

PM Salam launches Rafic Hariri Park project, calling it a step toward restoring Beirut’s environmental balance

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:48

LBCI sources: Le Drian meets Jumblatt, addresses France's efforts to rebuild Lebanese-Syrian relations

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Railway Authority releases video highlighting efforts to revive Lebanon’s rail network

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

A surge in returns, a crisis unresolved: The uncertain path home for Syrians

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More