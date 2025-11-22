President Joseph Aoun marked the 36th anniversary of the assassination of President René Moawad, honoring his legacy and the principles he championed before his killing.



“President Moawad was not given enough time to realize his vision for Lebanon, but his legacy remains alive in our hearts and in the nation’s memory,” Aoun said. “He was a true statesman who believed in a sovereign, free, and independent Lebanon, and he never hesitated to shoulder his national responsibilities during the country’s darkest moments.”



Aoun highlighted Moawad’s commitment to the Taif Agreement, which he viewed as an opportunity to end the civil war and rebuild the state on new foundations of coexistence and national unity.



“His assassination was not merely the killing of a president; it was an attempt to eliminate a national project and derail a chance for peace and stability,” Aoun said. “But his pure blood did not go in vain. It nourished the tree of Lebanon and strengthened the will of the Lebanese to rise from the rubble.”



The president renewed his commitment to “continue the path that the martyred president began; the path of building a just and strong state, capable of protecting its people and securing their dignity and future.”