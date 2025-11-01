Tom Barrack calls Lebanon a ‘failed state,’ urges faster action on Hezbollah’s weapons

Lebanon News
01-11-2025 | 09:34
High views
Tom Barrack calls Lebanon a ‘failed state,’ urges faster action on Hezbollah’s weapons
Tom Barrack calls Lebanon a ‘failed state,’ urges faster action on Hezbollah’s weapons

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack said Saturday that Lebanon is a “failed state” and urged its leadership to move more quickly in addressing Hezbollah’s weapons issue.

Speaking at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Manama Dialogue 2025, Barrack noted that while Lebanon’s leadership “remains steadfast,” it has not made sufficient progress in curbing Hezbollah’s military influence.

He also said that Israel is ready to reach a border agreement with Lebanon, adding that it is unreasonable for there to be no dialogue between the two countries.

The U.S. envoy also stated that Israel may respond in Lebanon depending on developments.

