Four dead in record torrential rains in South Korea

2024-07-10 | 01:09
Four dead in record torrential rains in South Korea

Parts of South Korea were battered by record rainfall typically seen just once every 200 years, the country's weather agency told AFP Wednesday, with Yonhap reporting four dead.

"Three regions saw rainfall at the highest level, the probability of which is seen about every 200 years," an official from South Korea's meteorological agency told AFP.

