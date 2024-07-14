FBI identifies suspected shooter at Donald Trump rally

World News
2024-07-14 | 00:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
FBI identifies suspected shooter at Donald Trump rally
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
FBI identifies suspected shooter at Donald Trump rally

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man as the suspected shooter at the Trump rally on Saturday, a CNN reporter posted on X citing sources.

The FBI is not releasing the name of the suspected shooter yet, CNN reported.
 
Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report.

Reuters
 

World News

US

FBI

Suspect

Shooter

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
US President Biden spoke to Trump after rally shooting: White House
FBI affirms 'assassination attempt' against Donald Trump
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:00

FBI determines Trump shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks: US media

LBCI
World News
01:08

Former US president Donald Trump seen walking off his plane after shooting

LBCI
World News
00:55

US authorities have 'tentatively identified' shooter at Trump rally

LBCI
World News
00:04

FBI affirms 'assassination attempt' against Donald Trump

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:00

FBI determines Trump shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks: US media

LBCI
World News
01:18

UN chief 'unequivocally condemns' Trump assassination attempt: Spokesman

LBCI
World News
01:08

Former US president Donald Trump seen walking off his plane after shooting

LBCI
World News
00:55

US authorities have 'tentatively identified' shooter at Trump rally

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-03

Russia warns US against 'fatal consequences' in Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East News
12:36

ISIS kills four police in clashes in eastern Iraq

LBCI
World News
00:09

FBI identifies suspected shooter at Donald Trump rally

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-04

Sirens sound in Golan settlements as Lebanon launches rockets and drones: Reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:15

Geagea: Lebanon's situation cannot wait for Gaza settlement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel targets top Hamas leader in Khan Yunis: Who is Mohammad Deif?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

UK Foreign Minister to Mikati: Expanding conflict not in anyone's interest

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00

Michel Helou emphasizes need for 'permanent ceasefire' and national unity on LBCI

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:49

Axios quoting an Israeli official: We did not inform the United States of the attack on Khan Yunis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank

LBCI
World News
00:09

FBI identifies suspected shooter at Donald Trump rally

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Khan Yunis operation: Execution process of Israel's attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More