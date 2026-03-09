US weighs easing sanctions on Russian oil

09-03-2026 | 16:27
US weighs easing sanctions on Russian oil

Three sources familiar with the matter said the U.S. administration led by Donald Trump is considering easing sanctions on Russia’s oil sector to help calm the sharp rise in global energy prices.

The move could complicate United States efforts to deprive Moscow of revenues used to finance its war in Ukraine, according to the sources.

Reuters

