EU lawmakers start to vote on second term for Ursula von der Leyen
World News
2024-07-18 | 07:16
EU lawmakers start to vote on second term for Ursula von der Leyen
EU lawmakers began voting Thursday on whether to hand European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen a second five-year term.
Some 719 MEPs gathered for the secret ballot just after 1100 GMT in the European Parliament's first sitting in Strasbourg, France, since June elections.
The results of the vote should be announced after 1230 GMT. Von der Leyen needs the support of at least 361 lawmakers.
AFP
World News
EU
European Commission
Ursula Von Der Leyen
OPEC+ unlikely to change oil production policy at meeting on August 1
Russia jails ex-US paratrooper for 13 years on drugs charges
Related Articles
World News
08:29
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen wins new term
0
0
0
Recommended For You
World News
12:27
Obama tells allies that Biden needs to reconsider his candidacy for second term
0
0
0
Our visitors readings
Lebanon News
11:37
Israeli Defense Minister Gallant states during northern border tour: 'Things can escalate in moments'
0
0
0
Videos
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Most read
Lebanon News
01:21
Israeli strike kills Islamic Group leader, Abou Mahmoud Mohammed Jabara, in Lebanon's Bekaa region
Lebanon News
15:22
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in Aitaroun, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:46
Drone strike hits car in West Bekaa, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
03:52
Airstrike targets car in Tyre District, South Lebanon: Thursday attacks
Lebanon News
09:13
Hezbollah mourns Hassan Ali Mhenna after recent Israeli attacks on South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:20
Lebanon declares official day of mourning on August 4th for Beirut Port explosion
Lebanon News
09:58
Cyprus' Ambassador to Lebanon: Cypriot President pledges support for Lebanese issues in European and international forums
Lebanon News
05:18
Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli crimes, urges Presidential elections
