Chinese foreign minister warns Philippines over US missile deployment

World News
2024-07-27 | 00:59
High views
Chinese foreign minister warns Philippines over US missile deployment
2min
Chinese foreign minister warns Philippines over US missile deployment

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has warned the Philippines over the US intermediate-range missile deployment, saying such a move could fuel regional tensions and spark an arms race.

The United States deployed its Typhon missile system to the Philippines as part of joint military drills earlier this year. It was not fired during the exercises, a Philippine military official later said, without giving details on how long it would stay in the country.

China-Philippines relations are now at a crossroads, and dialogue and consultation are the right way, Wang told the Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo during a meeting in Vientiane on Friday, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Wang said relations between the countries were facing challenges because the Philippines has "repeatedly violated the consensus of both sides and its own commitments."

"If the Philippines introduces the US intermediate-range missile system, it will create tension and confrontation in the region and trigger an arms race, which is completely not in line with the interests and wishes of the Filipino people," Wang said.

China and the Philippines are locked in a confrontation in the disputed South China Sea, and their encounters have grown more tense as Beijing presses its claims to shoals in waters that Manila says are well within its exclusive economic zone.

Wang said China has recently reached a temporary arrangement with the Philippines on the transportation and replenishment of humanitarian supplies to Ren'ai Jiao in order to maintain the stability of the maritime situation.

China refers to the Second Thomas Shoal as Ren'ai Jiao.

Reuters

World News

China

Wang Yi

Philippines

United States

Missile

Trump vows return to site of assassination attempt
Biden, Jordanian King discuss Gaza ceasefire talks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
