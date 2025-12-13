Hezbollah’s Qassem urges state to defend sovereignty, rejects disarmament pressure

Lebanon News
13-12-2025 | 08:54
High views
Hezbollah’s Qassem urges state to defend sovereignty, rejects disarmament pressure
Hezbollah’s Qassem urges state to defend sovereignty, rejects disarmament pressure

Hezbollah’s chief Sheikh Naim Qassem said that limiting weapons under what he described as a U.S.-Israeli approach would amount to stripping Lebanon of its strength, arguing that the state’s core problem lies in corruption rather than arms exclusivity, and warning that surrender would lead to Lebanon’s demise.

Speaking on Saturday, Qassem urged the Lebanese state to stop making concessions. He cited remarks by the U.S. ambassador, saying negotiations are one matter while continued aggression is another.

Addressing the United States, Qassem said Hezbollah would continue to defend itself regardless of pressure, stressing that its weapons would not be relinquished to meet what he described as Israel’s objectives, even if Lebanon were subjected to war.

He added that the current phase requires a different approach, noting that the state now bears responsibility for safeguarding sovereignty, protecting Lebanon, ending occupation, and deploying the army.

