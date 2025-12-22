News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
13
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
13
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump aides Sacks and Witkoff could face ethics probe over UAE deals, Semafor reports
Middle East News
22-12-2025 | 06:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump aides Sacks and Witkoff could face ethics probe over UAE deals, Semafor reports
The U.S. State Department's independent watchdog is reviewing a request from two Democratic senators to investigate whether Trump officials Steve Witkoff and David Sacks broke ethics rules in connection with deals involving the United Arab Emirates, Semafor reported on Monday.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.
Reuters
Middle East News
Trump
Aides
David Sacks
Steve Witkoff
Ethics
UAE
Semafor
Next
Netanyahu government moves to shut down Israel's Army Radio station
High-level Turkish team to visit Damascus on Monday for talks on SDF integration
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-11-22
Rubio and Witkoff in Geneva Sunday to discuss Trump's Ukraine plan: US official
World News
2025-11-22
Rubio and Witkoff in Geneva Sunday to discuss Trump's Ukraine plan: US official
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13
Trump says 'long and painful nightmare' finally over for Israelis and Palestinians
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13
Trump says 'long and painful nightmare' finally over for Israelis and Palestinians
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-28
Amid instability on the Lebanese front, could Israel face a new clash?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-28
Amid instability on the Lebanese front, could Israel face a new clash?
0
Middle East News
2025-11-18
Trump to welcome Saudi crown prince with offer of fighter jets, business deals
Middle East News
2025-11-18
Trump to welcome Saudi crown prince with offer of fighter jets, business deals
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
From Lebanon to Iran: Israel weighs coordinated military strikes
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
From Lebanon to Iran: Israel weighs coordinated military strikes
0
Middle East News
12:34
Syria state media says Kurdish force shelling kills one person in Aleppo city
Middle East News
12:34
Syria state media says Kurdish force shelling kills one person in Aleppo city
0
Middle East News
08:54
Turkey: No Indication SDF intend to move forward with integration into Damascus
Middle East News
08:54
Turkey: No Indication SDF intend to move forward with integration into Damascus
0
Middle East News
08:45
Turkey expects second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal to start in early 2026
Middle East News
08:45
Turkey expects second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal to start in early 2026
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:50
Information Minister after Cabinet session: PM Salam says financial gap bill is realistic, aims to protect depositors
Lebanon News
10:50
Information Minister after Cabinet session: PM Salam says financial gap bill is realistic, aims to protect depositors
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-21
Regional tensions grow: Israel pushes 'Black Line' buffer zone in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-21
Regional tensions grow: Israel pushes 'Black Line' buffer zone in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-17
A wave in motion as 380,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-17
A wave in motion as 380,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2025-12-20
Israeli military says detained suspected IS jihadist in Syria
Middle East News
2025-12-20
Israeli military says detained suspected IS jihadist in Syria
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:08
Israel strikes vehicle in Qnaitra in Sidon
Lebanon News
07:08
Israel strikes vehicle in Qnaitra in Sidon
2
Lebanon News
06:37
Italy signals willingness to keep forces in South Lebanon after UNIFIL withdrawal
Lebanon News
06:37
Italy signals willingness to keep forces in South Lebanon after UNIFIL withdrawal
3
Lebanon News
10:50
Information Minister after Cabinet session: PM Salam says financial gap bill is realistic, aims to protect depositors
Lebanon News
10:50
Information Minister after Cabinet session: PM Salam says financial gap bill is realistic, aims to protect depositors
4
Lebanon Economy
08:06
Sources to LBCI: Aoun hails financial gap law as cornerstone of economic reform
Lebanon Economy
08:06
Sources to LBCI: Aoun hails financial gap law as cornerstone of economic reform
5
Lebanon News
08:33
LBCI sources: Cabinet discussions continue as government supports financial gap bill
Lebanon News
08:33
LBCI sources: Cabinet discussions continue as government supports financial gap bill
6
Lebanon News
04:31
Banks Association lawyer Akram Azoury: Banking gap law has merits but faces major flaws
Lebanon News
04:31
Banks Association lawyer Akram Azoury: Banking gap law has merits but faces major flaws
7
Lebanon News
08:17
Lebanon's state media says three killed in Israeli strike on vehicle near Sidon
Lebanon News
08:17
Lebanon's state media says three killed in Israeli strike on vehicle near Sidon
8
Middle East News
05:19
High-level Turkish team to visit Damascus on Monday for talks on SDF integration
Middle East News
05:19
High-level Turkish team to visit Damascus on Monday for talks on SDF integration
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More