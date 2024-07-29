Venezuela opposition says 'we won' with 70% of vote, rejects Maduro victory claim

Venezuela's opposition coalition on Monday rejected the election victory claimed by President Nicolas Maduro and announced by a loyalist electoral authority, saying it had garnered 70 percent of the vote, not 44 percent as reported by the authority.



"We want to say to all of Venezuela and the world that Venezuela has a new president-elect and it is (candidate) Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia," opposition leader Maria Corina Machado told journalists, adding: "We won."



AFP