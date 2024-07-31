Colombia's Petro calls for 'transparent vote count' in Venezuela

World News
2024-07-31 | 09:46
Colombia's Petro calls for 'transparent vote count' in Venezuela

Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday called for a transparent vote count in Venezuela to halt deadly protest violence amid "serious doubts" over the reelection of Nicolas Maduro.

"I invite the Venezuelan government to allow the elections to end in peace, allowing a transparent vote count... and professional international supervision," Petro wrote on the X social network, saying such a process would appease protesters "and stop the violence that leads to death."

AFP

