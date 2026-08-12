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Trump sued over sale of access to Truth Social posts
World News
12-08-2026 | 11:39
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Trump sued over sale of access to Truth Social posts
Two U.S. media groups on Wednesday sued President Donald Trump over his move to charge for early access to his often market-moving Truth Social posts.
The lawsuit, filed in New York by The Intercept and Freedom of the Press Foundation, states that the scheme is "extraordinary, corrupt and unconstitutional."
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