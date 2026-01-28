Amazon says to cut 16,000 jobs worldwide

28-01-2026 | 06:41
Amazon says to cut 16,000 jobs worldwide
Amazon says to cut 16,000 jobs worldwide

Amazon said Wednesday that it would be cutting 16,000 jobs worldwide as part of a restructuring announced in October, when it had already flagged plans to cut its workforce by 14,000 posts.
The job cuts are aimed at "reducing layers, increasing ownership, and removing bureaucracy," senior vice president Beth Galetti said in a statement.

AFP

