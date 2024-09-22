News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sri Lanka picks Marxist-leaning Dissanayake as president to fix economy
World News
2024-09-22 | 11:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Sri Lanka picks Marxist-leaning Dissanayake as president to fix economy
Sri Lanka elected Marxist-leaning Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president on Sunday, putting faith in the 55-year-old's pledge to fight corruption and bolster a fragile economic recovery following its worst financial crisis in decades.
Dissanayake, who does not possess political lineage like some of his rivals in the presidential election, led from start to finish during the counting of ballots, knocking out incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe and opposition leader Sajith Premadasa to become Sri Lanka's 10th president.
The election was also a referendum on Wickremesinghe, who led the heavily indebted nation's fragile economic recovery from a meltdown in 2022 but the austerity measures that were key to this recovery hindered his bid to return to office. He finished third with 17% of the vote.
Dissanayake polled 5.6 million or 42.3% of the votes, a massive boost to the 3% he managed in the last presidential election in 2019. Premadasa was second at 32.8% after the first round of counting of ballots on Sunday.
It was the first time in Sri Lanka's history that the presidential race was decided by a second round of counting after the top two candidates failed to win the mandatory 50% of votes to be declared winner.
Reuters
World News
Sri Lanka
Marxist
Dissanayake
President
Economy
Next
Russian strike on Kharkiv apartment block injures 12
France's Macron appoints new government in shift to right
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-09-21
Polls close in Sri Lanka's presidential election: AFP
World News
2024-09-21
Polls close in Sri Lanka's presidential election: AFP
0
World News
2024-09-21
Voting begins in Sri Lanka presidential election: AFP
World News
2024-09-21
Voting begins in Sri Lanka presidential election: AFP
0
Middle East News
2024-09-21
Iran's President Pezeshkian: Iran can maintain regional security through cooperation and unity
Middle East News
2024-09-21
Iran's President Pezeshkian: Iran can maintain regional security through cooperation and unity
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Pager explosions in Lebanon investigation: Trail leading back to Israel and phantom companies
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Pager explosions in Lebanon investigation: Trail leading back to Israel and phantom companies
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Israel's cyber warfare: How devices became weapons as a new dimension of battle unfolds
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Israel's cyber warfare: How devices became weapons as a new dimension of battle unfolds
0
World News
11:50
Trump says he met with Qatari leaders in Florida
World News
11:50
Trump says he met with Qatari leaders in Florida
0
World News
09:41
White House: Military escalation not in Israel's 'best interest'
World News
09:41
White House: Military escalation not in Israel's 'best interest'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:05
EU statement calls for an immediate ceasefire amid rising tensions in Israel and Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:05
EU statement calls for an immediate ceasefire amid rising tensions in Israel and Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Israel's cyber warfare: How devices became weapons as a new dimension of battle unfolds
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Israel's cyber warfare: How devices became weapons as a new dimension of battle unfolds
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
Trump: Nobody has ever seen anything like what happened in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
Trump: Nobody has ever seen anything like what happened in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:06
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military industry complex in Haifa in response to pager and walkie-talkies explosions
Lebanon News
01:06
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military industry complex in Haifa in response to pager and walkie-talkies explosions
2
Lebanon News
00:24
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Ramat David base and airport
Lebanon News
00:24
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Ramat David base and airport
3
Lebanon News
10:11
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem during Ibrahim Aqil's funeral: Fight with Israel is an 'open-ended battle of reckoning'
Lebanon News
10:11
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem during Ibrahim Aqil's funeral: Fight with Israel is an 'open-ended battle of reckoning'
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Pager explosions in Lebanon investigation: Trail leading back to Israel and phantom companies
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Pager explosions in Lebanon investigation: Trail leading back to Israel and phantom companies
6
Middle East News
13:24
Benny Gantz: We must impose a heavy price not only on Hezbollah but also on the sovereign state of Lebanon
Middle East News
13:24
Benny Gantz: We must impose a heavy price not only on Hezbollah but also on the sovereign state of Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
02:37
Death toll from Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs rises to 45
Lebanon News
02:37
Death toll from Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs rises to 45
8
Lebanon News
07:04
Israeli airstrikes on Al-Malkiya, Khiam, and Aitaroun in South Lebanon kill 3: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
07:04
Israeli airstrikes on Al-Malkiya, Khiam, and Aitaroun in South Lebanon kill 3: Health Ministry
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More