Trump says US faces 'economic disaster' if Supreme Court rules against tariffs

World News
11-11-2025 | 04:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says US faces &#39;economic disaster&#39; if Supreme Court rules against tariffs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump says US faces 'economic disaster' if Supreme Court rules against tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States faced an economic and national security disaster if the Supreme Court ruled against his use of an emergency powers law to impose sweeping tariffs against nearly every country.

Trump said his administration planned to issue a $2,000 payment to lower- and middle-income Americans using the tariff dividends, while using the remaining proceeds to lower U.S. debt.

Trump, who has previously floated the idea of using tariff revenues to pay what he calls a "dividend" to lower-earning Americans, repeated it in a Truth Social post on Sunday and during remarks to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday.

Reuters

World News

faces

'economic

disaster'

Supreme

Court

rules

against

tariffs

LBCI Next
Putin and Kakakhstan's Tokayev to discuss gas projects, Kremlin says
China to step up policy support for private investment in energy sector
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-06

Trump vows new plan if Supreme Court blocks tariffs

LBCI
World News
2025-11-08

US Supreme Court lets Trump withhold $4 billion in food aid funding for now

LBCI
World News
2025-09-30

US faces 'war from within,' Trump tells generals

LBCI
World News
2025-09-03

Trump says 'you'll see things happen' if unhappy with Putin response

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:34

Putin and Kakakhstan's Tokayev to discuss gas projects, Kremlin says

LBCI
World News
03:47

China to step up policy support for private investment in energy sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

The dark side of Roblox: Digital playground or predators' paradise?

LBCI
World News
11:58

Syrian president meets Trump at White House

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Israeli airstrike targets area between Jabal er Rafiaa and Jarmaq heights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-24

From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-07

Israeli army says Red Cross has received body of Gaza hostage

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:29

Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Hannibal Gaddafi seen with legal team following release from Lebanese detention

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

US delegation delivers tough message to Beirut: Show results, not words

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:48

Civil Defense struggles to contain large blaze in Iqlim al-Kharrub, Chouf: Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Lebanon paves the way for Pope Leo XIV visit, roads and sites prepared nationwide

LBCI
Middle East News
11:51

Netanyahu claims Israel will enforce Lebanon, Gaza ceasefires with 'iron fist'

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:41

US official calls on Lebanon to end the 'malign influence of Iran through Hezbollah:' AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Israel claims strikes on alleged Hezbollah weapons sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon, army spokesperson says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

The dark side of Roblox: Digital playground or predators' paradise?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More