Trump says US faces 'economic disaster' if Supreme Court rules against tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States faced an economic and national security disaster if the Supreme Court ruled against his use of an emergency powers law to impose sweeping tariffs against nearly every country.



Trump said his administration planned to issue a $2,000 payment to lower- and middle-income Americans using the tariff dividends, while using the remaining proceeds to lower U.S. debt.



Trump, who has previously floated the idea of using tariff revenues to pay what he calls a "dividend" to lower-earning Americans, repeated it in a Truth Social post on Sunday and during remarks to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday.



Reuters