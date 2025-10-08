News
Lebanon's justice minister appoints judges to key political assassination cases
Lebanon News
08-10-2025 | 11:27
2
min
Lebanon’s justice minister appoints judges to key political assassination cases
Lebanon’s Justice Minister, Adel Nassar, has appointed judicial investigators to handle high-profile political assassination cases, part of his efforts to end impunity in the country. The appointments cover some of the most sensitive and notorious cases in recent Lebanese history:
Judge Amira Sabra: assassination of Sheikh Ahmad Assaf.
Judge Fadi Akiki: attempted assassination of engineer Moustafa Maarouf Saad.
Judge Yahya Ghabourah: armed attack in the town of Ehden, which resulted in the killing of MP Tony Frangieh, members of his family, and some of his aides.
Judge Joseph Tamer: attempted assassination of former President Camille Chamoun.
Judge Alaa al-Khatib: incidents and clashes in the Bourday area of Baalbek.
Judge Fadi Sawan: assassination of former minister Elie Hobeika.
Judge Samer Younes: assassination of MP Antoine Ghanem and associates.
Judge Kamal Nassar: killing of Sheikh Saleh al-Aridy in the town of Baisour.
Judge Sami Sader: assassination of MP and minister Pierre Amine Gemayel and his aide Samir Chartouni.
Judge Samer Lishaa: assassination of journalist Samir Kassir.
Judge Claude Ghanem: assassination of MP and journalist Gebran Ghassan Tueni and his associates.
These appointments are seen as a key step in addressing Lebanon’s longstanding issues with political violence and holding perpetrators accountable.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Justice
Adel Nassar
Investigators
Assassinations
