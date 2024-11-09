News
Blasts heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Reuters reports
World News
2024-11-09 | 17:37
Blasts heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Reuters reports
Blasts were heard in Kyiv early on Sunday, Reuters' witnesses reported, after Ukraine's air force said that a number of Russian drones were heading towards the city.
The explosions sounded like air defense units in operation, Reuters' witnesses said.
Kyiv, the region surrounding it and the eastern half of Ukraine were under air raid alerts, according to alerts issued by Ukraine's air force.
Reuters
Blasts
Ukraine
Kyiv
Russia
