Iran FM says new IAEA resolution 'disrupting' cooperation

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi decried on Thursday a Western-backed resolution adopted by the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, saying it disrupted Tehran's cooperation with the agency.



"With this action and disregard for Iran's interactions and goodwill, these countries have tarnished the IAEA's credibility and independence and are disrupting the process of interactions and cooperation between the agency and Iran," said Araghchi, according to a foreign ministry statement.



AFP