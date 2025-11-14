Moscow says Ukraine drone debris hit Russian nuclear plant

Russian officials on Friday said debris from a Ukrainian drone hit a nuclear power plant a day earlier, temporarily causing the station to reduce its output.



"Approximately eight drones were directed, there is no doubt about this, towards the Novovoronezh nuclear power plant," Alexey Likhachev, the head of Russia's Rosatom nuclear agency, said during a press conference.



He added that they were all shot down, but "debris fell and damaged the main switchgear."



AFP