Poland scrambles aircraft after Russia launches strikes on Ukraine

20-09-2025 | 00:58
Poland scrambles aircraft after Russia launches strikes on Ukraine

Polish and allied aircraft were deployed early on Saturday to ensure the safety of Polish airspace after Russia launched airstrikes targeting western Ukraine near the border with Poland, armed forces of the NATO-member country said.

"Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest state of readiness," the operational command said in a post on X.

At 0340 GMT, nearly all of Ukraine was under air raid alerts following Ukrainian Air Force warnings of Russian missile and drone attacks.

Reuters

