UN chief condemns 'unacceptable' Russian attacks on Ukraine

World News
2024-11-17 | 14:06
High views
UN chief condemns 'unacceptable' Russian attacks on Ukraine
0min
UN chief condemns 'unacceptable' Russian attacks on Ukraine

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday condemned Russian air strikes on Ukraine which he said had targeted "energy and critical civilian infrastructure."

Guterres "strongly condemns the large-scale Russian strikes," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, adding: "Directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects is prohibited by international humanitarian law. Any such attacks are unacceptable and must end immediately."

AFP

