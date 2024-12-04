News
France's Orano says Niger takes control of uranium firm
2024-12-04
France's Orano says Niger takes control of uranium firm
French nuclear group Orano on Wednesday said that authorities in military-led Niger had taken "operational control" of its uranium mining unit in the African country.
"The decisions taken at the (Somair) company's board meetings are no longer being applied," Orano, who holds a 64-percent stake in the local firm, said in a statement.
AFP
