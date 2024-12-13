China says any drills around Taiwan 'decided by us alone'

2024-12-13 | 01:09
China says any drills around Taiwan 'decided by us alone'
China says any drills around Taiwan 'decided by us alone'

On Friday, China's defense ministry said that any drills it may hold around Taiwan "are decided by us alone" after Taipei announced the apparent end of massive military exercises not formally declared by Beijing.

"Whether or not we hold exercises, and when we hold them, are decided by us alone, based on our own needs and the circumstances of our struggle," ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said, according to an official social media account of the armed forces.

AFP

World News

China

Defense Ministry

Taiwan

Drills

