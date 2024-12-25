UK PM denounces Russian Christmas Day attack on Ukraine

2024-12-25 | 08:12
UK PM denounces Russian Christmas Day attack on Ukraine
UK PM denounces Russian Christmas Day attack on Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday condemned a Russian attack that saw more than 170 drones and missiles launched on Ukraine's energy grid, killing one person.

"I condemn this ongoing assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure," Starmer said in a statement.

"I pay tribute to the resilience of the Ukrainian people and the leadership of President Zelensky in the face of further drone and missile attacks from Putin's bloody and brutal war machine with no respite even at Christmas."

AFP
 

World News

United Kingdom

Keir Starmer

Russia

Attack

Ukraine

