Trump says Iran 'will be hit very hard,' threatens to expand targets

Middle East News
07-03-2026 | 06:49
High views
Trump says Iran 'will be hit very hard,' threatens to expand targets

President Donald Trump suggested on Saturday the United States would hit Iran "very hard" and threatened to expand strikes to include new targets.

"Today Iran will be hit very hard!" Trump posted on his Truth Social media platform.

"Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran's bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time."


Middle East News

Trump

US

Iran

Targets

