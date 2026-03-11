Iran slams 'misuse' of UN Security Council after vote to stop Gulf attack

Middle East News
11-03-2026 | 17:24
High views
Iran slams &#39;misuse&#39; of UN Security Council after vote to stop Gulf attack
0min
Iran slams 'misuse' of UN Security Council after vote to stop Gulf attack

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations on Wednesday criticized as politically motivated a resolution passed by the Security Council that demanded an immediate halt to Iranian attacks on Gulf states.

"Today's action represents a blatant misuse of the Security Council mandate in pursuit of the political agendas of the certain members, the various states responsible for the brutal war of aggression against my country," Amir Saeid Iravani told the Council.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

United Nations

Security Council

Gulf

Trump says US must 'finish the job' in Iran
Israel strengthens northern front as ground offensive in Lebanon looms — the details
