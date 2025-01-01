Trump links deadly New Orleans crowd attack to illegal immigration

World News
2025-01-01 | 11:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump links deadly New Orleans crowd attack to illegal immigration
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump links deadly New Orleans crowd attack to illegal immigration

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump linked Wednesday's deadly truck attack on a crowd of revelers in New Orleans to illegal immigration -- the issue at the heart of his election victory.

"When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in the country... it turned out to be true," Trump posted on social media. Police have not indicated the nationality or identity of the attacker.

Trump also claimed that the nation's crime rate "is at a level that nobody has ever seen." Violent crime is sharply down across the country, according to the FBI.

AFP

World News

Donald Trump

New Orleans

Attack

Immigration

LBCI Next
South Korea to send Jeju Air crash black box to US for analysis
French FM calls for inclusive Syria transition
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:23

Biden says US 'will not tolerate' attacks after New Orleans truck-ramming

LBCI
World News
09:59

Biden briefed on 'horrific' New Orleans attack, calls mayor

LBCI
World News
09:11

Suspect in New Orleans car-ramming attack is dead: US media reports

LBCI
World News
08:44

Suspected explosive device found in New Orleans attack: FBI

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:15

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Somalia's Puntland military base

LBCI
World News
11:23

Biden says US 'will not tolerate' attacks after New Orleans truck-ramming

LBCI
World News
11:16

End of Ukraine gas transit 'one of Moscow's biggest defeats': Zelenskyy says

LBCI
World News
09:59

Biden briefed on 'horrific' New Orleans attack, calls mayor

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-12-29

Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa says holding elections could take up to four years

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

PM Mikati thanks Italy, Qatar, and Jordan for efforts to halt Israeli aggression on Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-27

Israel plans prolonged Lebanon stay past 60-day ceasefire: Key details

LBCI
World News
11:23

Biden says US 'will not tolerate' attacks after New Orleans truck-ramming

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah arms depot in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
07:36

Khamenei says: Lebanon and Yemen are symbols of resistance and will prevail, predicts US will leave region 'humiliated'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Israeli army plans to reinforce border with Lebanon, prepares for withdrawal from Western sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Israeli forces set fire to homes in Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Devastation in South Lebanon: Religious and historical sites damaged amid war

LBCI
Middle East News
11:33

Syrian Health Minister tells LBCI: International aid is humanitarian and not subject to the Caesar Act

LBCI
Middle East News
11:52

Syrian leadership sources tell LBCI: National conference postponed, expected in January's second half

LBCI
World News
11:20

Trump links deadly New Orleans crowd attack to illegal immigration

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More