LBCI publishes list of Lebanese detainees held by Israel: Who are they?

13-12-2025 | 05:25
LBCI publishes list of Lebanese detainees held by Israel: Who are they?
0min
LBCI publishes list of Lebanese detainees held by Israel: Who are they?

LBCI has published a list of Lebanese detainees held in Israel that was submitted to the president. 

The list includes 23 Lebanese nationals, three of whom have been in detention since before the war.

According to the document, 11 Lebanese were captured during the war and the ground incursion, most of them in Aita al-Shaab.

Nine individuals were arrested after the ceasefire agreement, from within their own villages.
 

