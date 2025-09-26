Erdogan says reached understanding with Trump on ceasefire, peace in Gaza

26-09-2025 | 05:24
Erdogan says reached understanding with Trump on ceasefire, peace in Gaza
2min
Erdogan says reached understanding with Trump on ceasefire, peace in Gaza

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he reached an understanding with U.S. President Donald Trump on how to achieve a ceasefire and lasting peace in Gaza and Palestine after talks at the White House on Thursday.

"Our meeting was very important in terms of putting forth the will to end the massacres in Gaza. Mr. Trump stated during the meeting the need to end fighting in Gaza and reach lasting peace," Erdogan was cited as telling reporters according to a transcript shared by his office on Friday.

"We explained how a ceasefire can be achieved in Gaza and the whole of Palestine, and lasting peace afterwards. An understanding was reached there," he added. "We said that the two-state solution was the formula for lasting peace in the region, that the current situation cannot continue."

Erdogan also said the participation of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in the United Nations General Assembly was very important for the global legitimacy of the new Syrian government.

Reuters

