Lebanese army steps up border measures amid Israeli incursions, 27 detained over illegal weapons

04-03-2026 | 10:48
Lebanese army steps up border measures amid Israeli incursions, 27 detained over illegal weapons
2min
Lebanese army steps up border measures amid Israeli incursions, 27 detained over illegal weapons

Amid continued Israeli strikes across multiple areas and reported ground incursions into Lebanese territory, described as a blatant violation of international resolutions and Lebanese sovereignty, the Lebanese army said it is implementing directives issued by the political leadership in line with the country’s higher national interest.

The developments come following rocket and drone launches from Lebanese territory, further heightening tensions along the border.

In a statement, the army command said it is coordinating with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the committee overseeing the ceasefire mechanism to halt Israeli attacks.

Military units have also carried out tactical redeployments at certain border points within their designated sectors, despite what the army described as limited available resources. Exceptional security measures are being enforced nationwide to preserve stability and prevent armed displays.

Over the past two days, army checkpoints detained 26 Lebanese nationals and one Palestinian in several areas for illegal possession of weapons and ammunition. The seized items were handed over, and investigations have begun under the supervision of the competent judiciary.

The army also reinforced its presence along the eastern border in coordination with the relevant Syrian authorities.

Army command urged citizens to comply with instructions issued by deployed units to ensure their safety.

