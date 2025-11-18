Kremlin says no Russian official in Turkey for Zelensky visit on peace talks

18-11-2025 | 04:55
Kremlin says no Russian official in Turkey for Zelensky visit on peace talks
Kremlin says no Russian official in Turkey for Zelensky visit on peace talks

Russia said it will not send an official to Turkey on Wednesday for Volodymyr Zelensky's visit, during which the Ukrainian president said he wants to "reinvigorate" diplomatic efforts to end the war.

"No, there will not be a representative of Russia in Turkey tomorrow," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, including AFP.


AFP
 

World News

Kremlin

Russia

Turkey

Ukraine

Zelensky

Visit

Peace

Ukraine's Zelensky plans Turkey visit to try to revive peace talks
LBCI Previous

