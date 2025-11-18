News
Kremlin says no Russian official in Turkey for Zelensky visit on peace talks
World News
18-11-2025 | 04:55
Russia said it will not send an official to Turkey on Wednesday for Volodymyr Zelensky's visit, during which the Ukrainian president said he wants to "reinvigorate" diplomatic efforts to end the war.
"No, there will not be a representative of Russia in Turkey tomorrow," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, including AFP.
