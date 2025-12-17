US readies new Russia sanctions if Putin rejects peace deal: Report

The United States is preparing a further round of sanctions targeting Russia's energy sector to increase pressure on Moscow should it reject a peace deal with Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.



A White House official told Reuters that U.S. President Donald Trump had made no new decisions regarding Russian sanctions.



"It is the role of agencies to prepare options for the president to execute," the official said.



Bloomberg had reported that the U.S. was considering options including targeting vessels in Russia's so-called shadow fleet of tankers used to transport exported oil as well as traders who facilitate such transactions.



The new measures could be announced as early as this week, the report said, adding that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed the move when he met a group of European ambassadors earlier this week.



A State Department spokesperson told Reuters that it does not preview sanctions.



Asked about the Bloomberg article, the Kremlin said it had not seen the report but that any sanctions harm efforts to mend U.S.-Russia relations.



Reuters