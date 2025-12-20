Australia PM says Jewish community 'completely unbreakable' after Bondi attack

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday that the country's Jewish community was "completely unbreakable" after attending a memorial at a Sydney synagogue for the victims of a mass shooting attack on a seaside Hanukkah celebration.



The mass shooting at Bondi Beach on Sunday, Australia's worst in nearly 30 years, is being investigated as an act of terrorism targeting Jews. Authorities have ramped up patrols and policing across the country to prevent further antisemitic violence.



Albanese said the event he attended at the Great Synagogue in Sydney on Friday night showed "the spirit of our Jewish Australian community is completely unbreakable."



"It was a night of unity, resilience, comfort, faith and love," Albanese said in remarks televised from the capital Canberra, ahead of a national day of reflection on Sunday to honour the 15 people killed and dozens wounded in the attack allegedly carried out by a father and son.



Reuters