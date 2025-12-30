Zelensky says allies can 'verify' alleged Putin home attack 'was fake'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said Kyiv's allies had the capabilities to verify that an alleged drone attack on Vladimir Putin's secluded residence in Valdai that Russia blamed on Ukraine was false.



"Regarding the attack on Valdai, our negotiating team connected with the American team, they went through the details, and we understand that it's fake. And, of course, our partners can always verify thanks to their technical capabilities that it was fake," Zelensky told reporters.



AFP