News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Zelensky says allies can 'verify' alleged Putin home attack 'was fake'
World News
30-12-2025 | 11:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zelensky says allies can 'verify' alleged Putin home attack 'was fake'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said Kyiv's allies had the capabilities to verify that an alleged drone attack on Vladimir Putin's secluded residence in Valdai that Russia blamed on Ukraine was false.
"Regarding the attack on Valdai, our negotiating team connected with the American team, they went through the details, and we understand that it's fake. And, of course, our partners can always verify thanks to their technical capabilities that it was fake," Zelensky told reporters.
AFP
World News
allies
'verify'
alleged
Putin
attack
'was
fake'
Zelensky announces summit with allies in France on January 6
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-12-28
Trump says had 'productive' call with Putin ahead of Zelensky meeting
World News
2025-12-28
Trump says had 'productive' call with Putin ahead of Zelensky meeting
0
World News
2025-12-27
Zelensky says Kyiv attack shows Russia does 'not want to end the war'
World News
2025-12-27
Zelensky says Kyiv attack shows Russia does 'not want to end the war'
0
World News
2025-11-14
Zelensky says 'calculated' Russian overnight attack killed four
World News
2025-11-14
Zelensky says 'calculated' Russian overnight attack killed four
0
World News
2025-12-28
Bardot was 'legend' who embodied a 'life of freedom,' says leader Macron
World News
2025-12-28
Bardot was 'legend' who embodied a 'life of freedom,' says leader Macron
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:37
Zelensky announces summit with allies in France on January 6
World News
10:37
Zelensky announces summit with allies in France on January 6
0
Middle East News
09:24
US, partner forces killed or captured nearly 25 Islamic State operatives since strikes in Syria
Middle East News
09:24
US, partner forces killed or captured nearly 25 Islamic State operatives since strikes in Syria
0
World News
07:27
Polish prime minister says peace could be achieved in Ukraine within weeks
World News
07:27
Polish prime minister says peace could be achieved in Ukraine within weeks
0
World News
05:15
Kremlin declines to provide proof of alleged drone attack on Putin home
World News
05:15
Kremlin declines to provide proof of alleged drone attack on Putin home
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-22
Critical economic reforms: Lebanon to host IMF mission ahead of Washington meetings
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-22
Critical economic reforms: Lebanon to host IMF mission ahead of Washington meetings
0
Middle East News
09:39
UAE Defense Ministry announces voluntary withdrawal of remaining counter-terrorism units from Yemen
Middle East News
09:39
UAE Defense Ministry announces voluntary withdrawal of remaining counter-terrorism units from Yemen
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-23
Lebanese army steps up security measures nationwide for Christmas and New Year
Lebanon News
2025-12-23
Lebanese army steps up security measures nationwide for Christmas and New Year
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Do not drink and drive: Lebanon tightens controls on New Year’s Eve
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Do not drink and drive: Lebanon tightens controls on New Year’s Eve
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel faces uncertainty as Trump signals major regional actions
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel faces uncertainty as Trump signals major regional actions
2
Lebanon News
08:39
Lebanon’s finance ministry issues tax notice on Sayrafa transactions
Lebanon News
08:39
Lebanon’s finance ministry issues tax notice on Sayrafa transactions
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Second weapons transfer: Palestinian factions hand over arms to Lebanese Army in Ain al-Hilweh
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Second weapons transfer: Palestinian factions hand over arms to Lebanese Army in Ain al-Hilweh
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Do not drink and drive: Lebanon tightens controls on New Year’s Eve
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Do not drink and drive: Lebanon tightens controls on New Year’s Eve
5
Middle East News
09:39
UAE Defense Ministry announces voluntary withdrawal of remaining counter-terrorism units from Yemen
Middle East News
09:39
UAE Defense Ministry announces voluntary withdrawal of remaining counter-terrorism units from Yemen
6
Lebanon News
05:04
Palestinian Security Forces complete fifth phase of heavy weapons handover in Ain al-Hilweh
Lebanon News
05:04
Palestinian Security Forces complete fifth phase of heavy weapons handover in Ain al-Hilweh
7
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanese Defense Minister meets US Ambassador
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanese Defense Minister meets US Ambassador
8
Lebanon News
09:54
Lebanon's FM calls for balanced ties with Iran based on sovereignty
Lebanon News
09:54
Lebanon's FM calls for balanced ties with Iran based on sovereignty
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More