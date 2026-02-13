Denmark to hold Greenland talks with Rubio in Munich: PM

The Danish government will hold Greenland talks with U.S. officials including Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters.



"We have agreed to hold several meetings with American politicians, including the secretary of state, also (about) Greenland," Danish news agency Ritzau quoted her as saying as she arrived at the conference, referring to US President Donald Trump's designs on the strategically-located, mineral rich Arctic island.





AFP