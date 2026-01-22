Denmark says Greenland security talks must respect territorial integrity

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday that Denmark and Greenland remain open to constructive dialogue on Arctic security provided discussions respect her country's territorial integrity.



U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday walked back threats to impose tariffs on European countries opposing his desire to seize Greenland in remarks at Davos, and ruled out the use of force. He suggested progress had been made on a deal to end the dispute over the semi-autonomous Danish territory.



After meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump said Western Arctic allies could forge an agreement that satisfies his desire for a "Golden Dome" missile‑defense system to protect the U.S. and access to minerals, while blocking what Trump says are Russia and China's ambitions.







AFP