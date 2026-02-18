Denmark's King Frederik X arrived in Greenland on Wednesday for a three-day visit in a show of support for the autonomous Danish territory coveted by U.S. President Donald Trump, an AFP journalist reported.



The 57-year-old monarch waved to well-wishers at Nuuk airport as he was greeted by Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen.



Trump's threats to seize the vast mineral-rich Arctic island, by force if necessary, have ratcheted up tensions between the United States and Denmark.



AFP



