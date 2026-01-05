Israeli airstrike hits building in Manara

Lebanon News
05-01-2026 | 11:17
Israeli airstrike hits building in Manara
0min
Israeli airstrike hits building in Manara

An Israeli airstrike hit the building that had been threatened earlier in Manara on Monday, no injuries were reported.

From land deal to disappearance: Lebanese probe into missing Ahmad Shukr
Israeli strikes hit Ain el-Tineh in Western Bekaa after evacuation warning
