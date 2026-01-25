Around 1,700 apartment buildings in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv were still without heating following a Russian missile and drone attack earlier this week, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said on Sunday.



Moscow has sharply intensified bombardments of Ukraine's energy system since it invaded its neighbour in 2022.



Russia launched a vast attack on Ukraine's energy system on Saturday, rocking Kyiv with explosions overnight, leaving 1.2 million properties without power countrywide during sub-zero winter temperatures.



Reuters