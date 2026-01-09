Russian attack damaged 20 Kyiv residential buildings, Qatar embassy: Zelensky

09-01-2026 | 03:43
Russian attack damaged 20 Kyiv residential buildings, Qatar embassy: Zelensky

A "massive" Russian night-time attack on Ukraine damaged 20 residential buildings in Kyiv and its suburbs, as well as Qatar's embassy, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday.

"Twenty residential buildings alone were damaged," Zelensky said, adding four people had been killed in the capital and that, "a building of the Embassy of Qatar was damaged last night by a Russian drone."


AFP
 

