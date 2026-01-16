Kyiv schools closed until February after Russia energy strikes: Mayor

World News
16-01-2026 | 10:41
High views
Kyiv schools closed until February after Russia energy strikes: Mayor
Kyiv schools closed until February after Russia energy strikes: Mayor

Schools in Ukrainian capital Kyiv will close until the next month, mayor Vitali Klitschko announced Friday, citing "difficult conditions" after Russian strikes battered the energy sector amid below-freezing temperatures.

"Starting January 19, schools in the capital city will be closed for break until February 1," Klitschko said on Telegram.

Kyiv authorities also announced the intensity of street lighting would be reduced to one fifth of its capacity to save energy.

AFP
 

