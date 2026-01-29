Ethiopian Airlines cancels flights to Tigray region after clashes

World News
29-01-2026 | 04:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ethiopian Airlines cancels flights to Tigray region after clashes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ethiopian Airlines cancels flights to Tigray region after clashes

Ethiopian Airlines cancelled flights to the northern territory of Tigray on Thursday and residents were trying to withdraw cash from banks after clashes between regional and national forces raised fears of renewed conflict.

Ethiopia's national army battled fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) party for two years until late 2022 in a conflict that killed over half a million people and displaced millions more.

Clashes broke out in the territory's disputed western part earlier this week, according to diplomatic and government sources.

"As of today, all flights have been cancelled," the official for Ethiopia's national carrier told Reuters, without giving a reason.


Reuters
 

World News

Ethiopia

Airlines

Cancel

Flights

Tigray

Region

Clashes

LBCI Next
Kremlin says room for negotiation on Iran 'not exhausted'
US agents involved in fatal Minneapolis shooting placed on leave
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-08

Turkey says it stands ready to help Syria after deadly clashes in Aleppo

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-18

LBCI exclusive: Lebanese Army Commander cancels Washington trip after official meetings called off

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-22

UN says 134,000 displaced in northeast Syria after clashes between govt, Kurds

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-08

EU urges 'restraint' after clashes in Syria's Aleppo: Spokesman

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:11

EU designates Iran Guards as 'terrorist organisation:' Kallas

LBCI
World News
09:43

Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kyiv

LBCI
World News
08:58

Danish king to visit Greenland, says 'feels deeply' for the people

LBCI
World News
08:42

Trump says Fed should 'substantially lower' interest rates

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-05

Israeli strikes hit Ain el-Tineh in Western Bekaa after evacuation warning

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-13

Trump urges pardon for Netanyahu over corruption charges during Knesset speech

LBCI
World News
10:11

EU designates Iran Guards as 'terrorist organisation:' Kallas

LBCI
World News
2025-11-06

Tesla investors vote on an $878 billion payday for Musk - but that's not all

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More