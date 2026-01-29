News
Ethiopian Airlines cancels flights to Tigray region after clashes
World News
29-01-2026 | 04:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ethiopian Airlines cancels flights to Tigray region after clashes
Ethiopian Airlines cancelled flights to the northern territory of Tigray on Thursday and residents were trying to withdraw cash from banks after clashes between regional and national forces raised fears of renewed conflict.
Ethiopia's national army battled fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) party for two years until late 2022 in a conflict that killed over half a million people and displaced millions more.
Clashes broke out in the territory's disputed western part earlier this week, according to diplomatic and government sources.
"As of today, all flights have been cancelled," the official for Ethiopia's national carrier told Reuters, without giving a reason.
Reuters
