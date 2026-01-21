Trump to be 'about three hours late' to Davos after plane incident: Bessent

21-01-2026 | 03:22
0min
Trump to be 'about three hours late' to Davos after plane incident: Bessent

U.S. President Donald Trump will be about three hours late to Davos on Wednesday after an electrical issue on Air Force One forced him to change planes, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

"I believe President Trump is going to be about three hours late. I haven't seen the updated schedule," Bessent told reporters as Trump headed to deliver a speech to the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort, closely watched as the U.S. leader pushes to take over Greenland.

AFP
 

