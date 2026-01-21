In 'raw power' world, Europe must shed 'traditional caution': EU chief

21-01-2026 | 03:25
In &#39;raw power&#39; world, Europe must shed &#39;traditional caution&#39;: EU chief
In 'raw power' world, Europe must shed 'traditional caution': EU chief

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen warned Wednesday the 27-nation bloc must move faster to boost its economy and defenses faced with a new world order defined by "raw power".

"We will need a departure from Europe's traditional caution," the European Commission president told the bloc's parliament.

"We now live in a world defined by raw power -- whether economic or military, technological or geopolitical," she said. "And while many of us may not like it, we must deal with the world as it is now."

AFP

