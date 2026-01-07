Pentagon chief says Venezuela oil blockade in effect 'anywhere in the world'

07-01-2026 | 09:49
Pentagon chief says Venezuela oil blockade in effect &#39;anywhere in the world&#39;
Pentagon chief says Venezuela oil blockade in effect 'anywhere in the world'

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday that Washington's blockade of sanctioned Venezuelan oil is in effect "anywhere in the world," as American forces seized tankers in the Caribbean and North Atlantic.

"The blockade of sanctioned and illicit Venezuelan oil remains in FULL EFFECT -- anywhere in the world," Hegseth wrote on X in response to a post on the U.S. seizure of one of the ships.

AFP


