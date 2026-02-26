French court sentences Iranian woman to jail for justifying terrorism: AFP

A French court on Thursday sentenced Iranian national Mahdieh Esfandiari to one year in prison for justifying terrorism in a case linked to a possible prisoner swap with two French citizens held in Iran.



Esfandiari, 39, was also handed a permanent ban from French territory, according to an AFP journalist present at the court.



Observers see Esfandiari as a potential bargaining chip in negotiations with Tehran for the release of French nationals Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, who are detained in Iran.



AFP



