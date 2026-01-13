Trump to attend World Economic Forum in Davos next week: Organisers

13-01-2026 | 08:51
Trump to attend World Economic Forum in Davos next week: Organisers
Trump to attend World Economic Forum in Davos next week: Organisers

President Donald Trump will join dozens of leaders at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland next week, along with "the largest U.S. delegation ever", the forum's chief executive said Tuesday.

"We're pleased to welcome back President Trump," Borge Brende told an online press conference ahead of the Davos summit, six years after his latest appearance during his first term.

AFP

